IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja becomes second fastest player to bring up 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone.

Jadeja achieved this feat in the 46th over of Australia's inning during the second Test match when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner to remove batter Usman Khawaja to bag his 250th Test wicket.

Jadeja was able to reach the milestone in his 62nd Test match - three matches ahead of India legend Kapil Dev who did it in 65 games.

Overall, Jadeja bagged the second spot just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.

The 34-year-old is the fourth Indian to reach the dual statistic milestone, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev on the list. He ranks as the 14th player overall with 250 Test wickets and more than 2500 Test runs.

Milestone - @imjadeja becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FjpuOuFbOK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023



Coming to the second Test, India bowlers put on a disciplined show as the hosts earned a commanding position against visitors at the end of the second session of the second Test against Australia of the four-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

At Tea, Australia's score read 199/6 with Peter Handscomb (36*) and Pat Cummins (23*) holding fort for the visitors. (ANI)