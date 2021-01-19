Ind vs Aus: Series win proves anything can be achieved if you believe, says Pant

Brisbane [Australia], January 19 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 89 runs in the fourth Test against Australia, India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said that the series win Down Under proves anything can be achieved if one has the belief.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

"When the chips are down. You push harder. A series we can never forget. Through the tough times, we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with the belief you can achieve everything," tweeted Pant.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also took to Twitter to say that nobody can ever forget this Test series win. "This is a win we're never forgetting, this is a win for the ages! So proud of this team, Jai Hind," tweeted Bumrah.

Members of the Indian squad including Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal and Ravi Ashwin also expressed their happiness on Twitter after winning the series against Australia.



Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia. Opposition coach Justin Langer also applauded Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test and he compared the innings to Ben Stokes' during the Headingley Test in 2019 Ashes.

"It was an incredible Test series, there is a winner and there is a loser. Test cricket is the winner, it is going to hurt us big time. India deserves full credit, they have been outstanding. We will learn a lot of lessons from this. It is an amazing effort, Pant's innings reminded me of Ben Stokes at Headingley actually. He came in, he was fearless and he will be lauded for that," Langer told 7Cricket.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

