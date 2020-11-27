Ind vs Aus: Spectator invades ground, leaves Warner amused

Sydney [Australia], November 27 (ANI): A spectator carrying a placard invaded the ground in the ongoing first One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

The man holding the placard wandered freely for quite some time, leaving Australian opening batsman David Warner amused at the inability of the security guards.

Meanwhile, Australia have got off to a great start after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The team from down under has reached the 150-run mark inside 28 overs after losing a wicket.



Mohammed Shami provided India the breakthrough as Warner was adjudged caught-behind by the third umpire on review in the 28th over.

Skipper Aaron Finch has become the second-fastest Australian player to smash 5000 runs in ODIs. Finch achieved the feat during the first ODI at SCG.

He reached 5000 runs in the 50 over format in 126th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed former Australian cricketer late Dean Jones who had reached the mark in his 128th innings.

Warner (115th innings) is the fastest Australian batsman to register 5000 ODI while South African cricketer Hashim Amla (101st innings) is the fastest batsman ever to reach 5000 run mark in ODIs. (ANI)

