Ind vs Aus: Starc to join hosts' squad ahead of first Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed that pacer Mitchell Starc will be rejoining the men's squad on Monday ahead of the first Test of the four-match series against India at the Adelaide Oval.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning December 17. The first Test would be played at Adelaide Oval and the match would be contested under lights.

Starc had been granted compassionate leave from the squad's bio-secure hub in the aftermath of the first T20I against India after being informed of a family illness.



Starc has advised the Australian team management that he is ready to re-enter the hub in Adelaide and will fly from Sydney on Monday with fellow Test squad members in Australia A team.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family. We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday," said Australia coach Justin Langer in an official statement.

On Saturday, opening batsman Will Pucovski was ruled out of the first Test against India due to a concussion, and Marcus Harris was added to the squad.

Harris has represented Australia in nine Test matches and was in the squad that retained the Ashes in England last year.

He has scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria this season, highlighted by a brilliant 239 against South Australia. (ANI)

