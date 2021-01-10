Ind vs Aus: 'Upsetting and disappointing' to see racial abuse, says Langer

Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Australia head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that Indian players being subjected to racial abuse in the ongoing Pink Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is "upsetting and disappointing" in the series which has been played in great spirit so far.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again was subjected to unsavoury comments from the fans at SCG. The security personnel asked the unruly group to leave the stands. The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

"It is upsetting and disappointing, anyone who knows me, I've said for years. People think they can come to a sporting event whether it is cricket or other and pay their money and think they can abuse or say whatever they like. Really sad to see it happen in Australia where there has been a lot of talks over the last couple of years," Langer said in the virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day four.



"It is sad to see that happened. I think our series so far has been played in such a great spirit, it's been incredible cricket, it's been brilliant to watch on the field and it's been really good spirits between both teams. It is a shame to see it is getting mad by the incidents that we hearing about today and last night," he added.

Talking about all-rounder Cameron Green's knock Langer said his innings was a "class act". After bringing up his maiden Test fifty, Green changed the gears and especially took a liking towards Siraj and the batsman hit him for three sixes. He played a knock of 84 runs before being removed by Bumrah.

"Since he is coming to Test cricket it looks like he is almost born to play. He has been great. I thought he has been a bit defensive in the first innings that is certainly not how he plays in first-class cricket. We encouraged him to be a bit more positive and look to score a bit of runs today and he did that. It looks like a real class act. He is fitting into the team well and he played beautifully today," the coach said.

"It would be a relief for him to get his first Test fifty it would have been nice to get a few more and get his Test hundred but he is a nice guy to have around and he is doing a great job," he added.

India are chasing a target of 407 to win the third Test at the SCG. At stumps, Ajinkya Rahane-led side reached the score of 98/2, with Rohit Sharma playing a knock of 52 runs while Shubman Gill scored 31. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane are currently unbeaten on 9 and 4 respectively and the visitors still need 309 runs to win the match. (ANI)

