Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli 'timing them to perfection' on eve of 1st ODI

Sydney [Australia], November 26 (ANI): With the ODI series against Australia starting on Friday, India skipper Virat Kohli looked in fine flow at the nets on the eve of the first game as he was seen timing the ball to perfection.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle, Kohli was seen playing both the grounded and lofted shots. The Indian skipper worked on playing shots on both the backfoot and front foot.

"Timing them to perfection! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said that Kohli doesn't have too many weak points in his technique and is one of the best ODI players. Finch and Kohli had shared the dressing room for RCB in the recently-concluded IPL.



"He doesn't have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it's second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking at ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip," Finch said in a virtual press conference while replying to ANI's query.

"There are not too many chinks in his armour. He is probably the best one-day player of all time. It's about sticking to our plan," he added.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

