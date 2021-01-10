Ind vs Aus: Visitors won't make 200 in the second innings, says Ponting

Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday said that he does not see India making even 200 runs in the second innings of the ongoing third Test against Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ponting was answering questions from the Twitter handle of 7Cricket and he replied to a query from a fan who had asked what would be the good score for Australia to declare?

Replying to this query, Ponting said: "310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings."

During the session, Ponting also said that he found facing Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh quite difficult.



On day three of the ongoing Pink Test, Australia bundled out India for 244 in the first innings as Pat Cummins scalped four wickets. As a result, the hosts went on to take a 94-run lead.

Navdeep Saini struck twice but Steve Smith's unbeaten 58 kept the hosts afloat in the first session on day four of the ongoing Pink Test between India and Australia on Sunday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the break, Australia has reached the score of 182/4, extending their lead to 276 runs. For Australia, Smith and Cameron Green are currently unbeaten on 58 and 20 respectively. In the first session, 79 runs were scored from 35 overs and the visitors managed to scalp two wickets.

In the ongoing second session on day four, Steve Smith was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin, but the batsman did the job as he played a knock of 81 runs. This is the 10th time that Smith has managed to score a century and half-century in the very same match.

During the course of his 81-run innings, Smith also went past David Boon to move to the ninth spot in the leading run-scorers list for Australia in Test matches. (ANI)

