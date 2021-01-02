Ind vs Aus: Warner under no pressure despite hosts' batting woes

Melbourne [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Australia opener David Warner on Saturday asserted that there will "always be some pressure when playing against India" but dismissed the idea of him being under pressure to perform following the hosts' dismal run with the bat in the ongoing Test series.

Batting has been a worry for the Australian side in the longest format of the game this summer. With batting mainstay Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith not living up to their potential, the hosts are banking upon Warner for the remaining two Test matches.

But Warner is under no pressure as he will be going in the Sydney Test with a clear mindset of doing what he is best at. The left-handed batsman also pointed out the importance of a team making a collective effort.

"I don't think there is any pressure on myself at all (if he was under some pressure with team banking upon him). It's about all of us doing what we know and what we are capable to do. It's 1-1 in the series. There is always gonna be pressure but there is no added pressure on myself. I know what I have to do. I go up there every time with the confidence to try and deliver as best as I can. I don't think there is any added pressure at all, it's about the team doing a collective effort," said Warner while replying to a query from ANI.

Warner is recovering from the groin strain he sustained during the ODI series against India while Will Pucovski was sidelined after suffering a concussion in the warm-up match in early December.



Earlier this week, assistant coach Andrew McDonald hinted the opening batsman might play even if he is not a 100 per cent fit.

"That's a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit. Who is coming off an injury? You never know until you get out there. If he's 90, 95 per cent fit, and that conversation is that he's fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team then I'm sure that will be a conversation the coach has with the player," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying.

"Most times Justin's pretty open with the players, giving them accountability around that," he added.

Warner and Pucovski were named in Australia's updated Test squad for the remaining two Tests on Wednesday. Australia opener Joe Burns, who failed to perform, has been released and will return to the Brisbane Heat outfit for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Cricket Australia on Wednesday informed that the hosts will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4.

India levelled the four-match series on Tuesday after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test. (ANI)

