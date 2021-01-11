Ind vs Aus: We wanted to show character and fight till the end, says Rahane

Sydney [Australia], January 11 (ANI): After walking away with a famous draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said that the team wanted to show character and fight till the very end.

"Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end. Not to think about the result. Really happy with the way we fought especially today, but throughout the game. Even in the first innings when Australia were 200 for 2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good. There are few areas we can improve on but special mention to Vihari and Ashwin," said Rahane at the post-match presentation.

"The way they batted in the end and showed character was really good to see. Credit to him (Pant). We made that strategy but in the end it is all about the player executing the plan," he added.



During the post-match presentation, Rahane also said Pant looks fine for the upcoming Test at the Gabba while the management will see how Hanuma Vihari is feeling before a call is taken on his participation.

Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day in the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 - showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG.

A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left. (ANI)

