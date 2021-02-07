Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Rohit, Gill fall after visitors post mammoth 578

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill failed to get going as they were dismissed by Jofra Archer early on after England posted a total of 578 against India on day three of the ongoing first Test on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

At the lunch break on day three, India's score reads 59/2, trailing the visitors by 519 runs. For the hosts, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are currently unbeaten on 20 and 4 respectively. The first session on day three saw 82 runs being scored in 24.1 overs.

After having bowled out England for 578, India would have hoped to get off to a good start, but this was not to be the case as Archer dismissed Rohit (6) in the fourth over of the innings. Rohit played a poor shot on the ball that was too far away from his body, and as a result, he ended up handing a simple catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Pujara then joined Gill in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace. Both batsmen were looking good at the crease, but against the run of play, Gill (29) ended up losing his wicket to Archer, reducing India to 44/2. Skipper Virat Kohli then came down to the middle, and he along with Pujara ensured that India did not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Earlier, after the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.

On day two of the ongoing first Test, skipper Joe Root registered a double-ton and he became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test. Root was finally sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 218 by Shahbaz Nadeem.

Brief Scores: England 578; India 59/2 (Shubman Gill 29, Cheteshwar Pujara 20*, Jofra Archer 2-25). (ANI)