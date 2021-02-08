Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: We're in a really strong position, says Jon Lewis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): England's fast bowling coach Jon Lewis feels that his team is in a "really strong position" in the first Test against India and they just need to do the basics right on day 5 to secure the victory.

England need to take nine wickets on day 5 to win the match against India, who are chasing a target of 420 runs. At stumps on day four, India's score read 39/1, with Shubman Gill (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) on the field, meaning the hosts require 381 runs more to win the game.

England were restricted to a very low total of 178 runs in their second innings as Ashwin picked six wickets, helping India to dominate. Apart from Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem picked two wickets while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one wicket each.

"We are really happy with where we are at and with that many runs on the board, we are ahead of the game. We played some really good cricket and we are confident that we can create enough chances to win the game tomorrow. I think we are in a really strong position and we just need to work hard tomorrow and show the right character and do the basics really well," Lewis said in the press conference after the end of the day's play.



India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is known for his fearless cricket and the same was on display during India's first innings in the match. He played a knock of 91 runs in the innings with the help of nine fours and five sixes.

Reflecting on Pant's batting style, Lewis said: "Rishabh plays the way he plays. In our eyes, he takes high percentage risks and in his eyes, he probably takes low percentage risks."

England did not declare their innings even after their lead crossed the 400-run mark. Also, former Australia spinner Shane Warne criticised England's approach with the bat on day four.

"England's mindset is let's not lose this test match - rather than, what's the best way to win this test match and how many overs could we need! This batting on decision is now putting a lot of pressure on England's bowlers and particularly their spinners," Warner had tweeted.

When was asked about England's decision not to declare and also not to accelerate the run rate, Lewis said: "I think the guys were positive in the way they played and I do not think it is a straightforward pitch to just go and be reckless... So, in terms of the position in the game, we are really comfortable with where we are at." (ANI)

