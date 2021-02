Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: 300 in 1st innings is equivalent to 500 on this pitch, reckons Vaughan

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the first innings total of 300 in the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be equivalent to 500 on the Chepauk wicket.

India won the toss and elected to bat first on the wicket which will deteriorate as the game progresses and it will become difficult to bat on day three and four of the Test match.

"I reckon 300 in the 1st innings is the equivalent of 500 last week on this Chennai beach !!! #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test ton but English spinners (Moeen Ali and Jack Leach) got the better of Virat Kohli (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) after Olly Stone picked opener Shubman Gill on a duck.

Currently, Rohit and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahahe are involved in a 50-plus partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo are looking solid and playing shots confidently despite assistance for spinners from the wicket.



The wicket in the first Test of the series hadn't provided this much assistance to the spinners, but the second Test is turning out to be a completely different story on the same ground in Chennai as spinners are having a field day on the very first day of the Test.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 106/3 with Rohit and Rahane were unbeaten on 80 and 5 respectively. The first session saw 106 runs being scored from 26 overs.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as the hosts lost the wicket of Gill (0) in just the second over of the day. Olly Stone trapped Gill right in front and as a result, the right-hander was adjudged leg-before wicket.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for the hosts. While Pujara played in his trademark fashion, Rohit was quick to capitalise on the loose balls and he ensured that the scoreboard kept moving at a brisk pace. Rohit brought up his fifty off just 47 balls in just the 15th over of the innings and he was looking in ominous form.

Both the batters were not looking in any sort of trouble but just 20 minutes before the lunch break, spinner Jack Leach got the better of Pujara (21) and as a result, the batsman was sent back to the pavilion. This dismissal also brought an end to an 85-run stand between Pujara and Rohit.

In the very next over, Moeen Ali bowled a stunning delivery and it turned to rattle the stumps of Virat Kohli (0), reducing India to 86/3. In the end, Rahane and Rohit ensured that the hosts did not lose more wickets before the lunch break. (ANI)