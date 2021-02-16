Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Axar takes 5 as hosts level series with a 317-run win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): India levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 against England after an emphatic 317-run win in the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers produced a sublime performance on day four as England only managed to score 164 runs in their second innings. Axar Patel, who made his Test debut in the match, picked a five-wicket haul during England's second innings while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.

The visitors resumed their second innings from the overnight score of 53/3, chasing a target of 482 runs set by the hosts. England survived six overs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping.

Ben Stokes then along with skipper Joe Root played some cautious shots to rebuild the England innings. The partnership survived for 12 overs as Ashwin dismissed the all-rounder, Stokes, in the 38th over. Stokes departed after scoring eight runs off 51 balls as England lost half their side for 90 runs.

Ollie Pope then stitched a 20-run stand with Root to take England over the 100-run mark before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Kuldeep then got hold of Ben Foakes, reducing England to 116/7. England then suffered a major blow as skipper Root got out.

Root (33) was caught at slip by Ajinkya Rahane off Axar Patel's delivery. Moeen Ali smashed three consecutive sixes to Axar Patel in the 52nd over. However, Kuldeep got hold of Moeen, who scored 43 off just 18 balls, and with this, England's second innings came to an end.

Earlier, Ashwin's scintillating century helped India set England a target of 482 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ashwin played a knock of 106 runs before the hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of day three.

Brief scores: India 329 and 286; England 134 and 164 (Moeen Ali 43, Joe Root 33; Axar Patel 5/60). (ANI)