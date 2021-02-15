Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Pant unbeaten on 57 as hosts bowled out for 329

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 57 as India was bowled out for 329 in the first innings on day two of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma remained the top-scorer for India as he played a knock of 161 while for England, Moeen Ali scalped four wickets while Olly Stone took three.

Resuming the second day at 300/6, India got off to a bad start as the side lost Axar Patel (5) in just the second over of the day as Moeen Ali had him stumped at the hands of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. In the very same over, Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma for a duck and as a result, the hosts were reduced to 301/8.

After these two wickets, Pant changed his batting style and he unleashed big strokes and as a result, he brought up his fifty off just 65 balls. The spinners were not troubling the number nine Kuldeep Yadav, hence skipper Joe Root introduced Olly Stone into the attack and he immediately gave the breakthrough of Kuldeep (0), reducing the hosts to 325/9.

In the very same over, Stone dismissed last batsman Mohammed Siraj (4) and as a result, India was bowled out for 329.

On the first day, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 161 while Ajinkya Rahane provided him support with a knock of 67 to help the hosts gain an upper hand in the match.

Brief Scores: India 329 (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Moeen Ali 4-128). (ANI)