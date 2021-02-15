Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Pujara not to take field on day two

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara would not be taking the field on day two of the ongoing second Test against England, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media team confirmed on Sunday.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," BCCI's media team said in a statement on Sunday.

Pujara received a blow on his hand on day one of the delivery bowled by Olly Stone.

Earlier, resuming the second day at 300/6, India got off to a bad start as the side lost Axar Patel (5) in just the second over of the day as Moeen Ali had him stumped at the hands of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. In the very same over, Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma for a duck and as a result, the hosts were reduced to 301/8.

After these two wickets, Pant changed his batting style and he unleashed big strokes and as a result, he brought up his fifty off just 65 balls. The spinners were not troubling the number nine Kuldeep Yadav, hence skipper Joe Root introduced Olly Stone into the attack and he immediately gave the breakthrough of Kuldeep (0), reducing the hosts to 325/9.

In the very same over, Stone dismissed the last batsman Mohammed Siraj (4) and as a result, India was bowled out for 329 and Pant remained unbeaten on 58.

On the first day, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 161 while Ajinkya Rahane provided him support with a knock of 67 to help the hosts gain an upper hand in the match. (ANI)