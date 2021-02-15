Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Visitors will be bowled out for 157, predicts Warne

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Sunday predicted that England will be bowled out for 157 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"My prediction for today's play in the second test between England and India in Chennai !!! India all out 359 and batting again by no later than tea - after bowling England out for 157," tweeted Warne.

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit Sharma's sensational knock had set the India innings up on Saturday.



The hosts lost Rohit (161), Ajinkya Rahane (67), and Ravichandran Ashwin (15) in the final hour of the play as the hosts lost three wickets in the third session after holding the fort before tea.

Rahane and Rohit formed a partnership of 162 runs on day one and this stand helped the hosts gain an upper hand in the match. At stumps, India's score reads 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel unbeaten at 33 and five runs respectively.

For England, Leach and Moeen Ali picked two while Olly Stone and skipper Joe Root scalped a wicket each.

Skipper Kohli had won the toss and he opted to bat first. The hosts made three changes to their lineup as they brought in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

On the other hand, England made four changes as the side brought in Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler. (ANI)

