Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel ruled out of first Test; Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar added to hosts squad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test of the four-match series against England.

Patel complained of knee pain during the team's optional training on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England. The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India's optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI have further included spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to the Indian Test squad.



"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India's squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players," BCCI said.

The first Test of the series will commence on Friday. The opening Test will be played behind closed doors while the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday. Both the Tests will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India's squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope. (ANI)