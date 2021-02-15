Ind vs Eng: Chepauk pitch is a 'shocker', not a Test match wicket, says Vaughan

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday termed the second Test pitch as a "shocker" and added that it is not a wicket for the five-day match.

Vaughan's comment comes after the wicket helped spinners much on the second day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel got hold of three crucial English wickets in the first session including skipper Joe Root (6).

Taking to Twitter Vaughan wrote, "It's entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let's be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn't a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG."



At the lunch break, England's score reads 39/4 and the visitors are still trailing India by 290 runs. For England, Ben Stokes is currently unbeaten on 8. The first session saw eight wickets falling and 68 runs being scored from 25.5 overs.

After bundling out India for 329, England got off to the worst start possible as Rory Burns (0) was adjudged leg-before wicket of the delivery bowled by Ishant Sharma in the very first over of the innings. Soon after, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Sibley (16) and England was reduced to 16/2 in the eighth over.

Skipper Root (6) failed to leave a mark as he top-edged the ball delivered by Axar Patel and as a result, the left-arm spinner got his first wicket in Tests. On the last ball before the lunch break, Ashwin removed Lawrence (9) and England went into the break at 39/4.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant's (58*) unbeaten half-century guided the side to 329 in their first innings. India lost quick wickets in the first session of the second day and were only able to add 29 runs to their overnight total.

On the first day, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 161 while Ajinkya Rahane provided him support with a knock of 67 to help the hosts gain an upper hand in the match. (ANI)

