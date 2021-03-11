Ind vs Eng: Everyone including Archer is fit and available for selection, says Morgan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday confirmed that all the players are fit and available for the selection for the opening T20I match against India.

There were concerns surrounding the fitness of pacer Jofra Archer but Morgan has confirmed that the bowler is available.

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra is available for the series opener," Morgan said during a virtual press conference.



India and England will face off in five T20Is, beginning Friday and this series will give every squad member an opportunity to show their metal as teams gear up for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

England has its full strength squad in India and the visitors would be looking to field the strongest XI. The side is already ranked number one and it is for the reason that Morgan has never hesitated in playing specialists in the shortest format.

Batting has been taken care of as it is power-packed from start to end, comprising of Jason Roy, Morgan, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series.

Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game. (ANI)

