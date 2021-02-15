Ind vs Eng: Hosts will win the 2nd Test in three days, feels Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India batsman Dinesh Karthik feels that the home side will beat England in the ongoing second Test in three days at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India lost the first Test by a hefty margin of 227-run on the fifth day. In the ongoing second Test, India are in a dominant position after taking four quick wickets of the visitors in their first innings.

Taking to Twitter Karthik wrote, "England took 5 days to win the first test, I get a feeling India is going to get this done in 3 days in this test #INDvENG."Dinesh

Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, and Rory Burns failed to get going for England and as a result, India gained an upper hand in the first session on day two.



At the lunch break, England's score reads 39/4 and the visitors are still trailing India by 290 runs. For England, Ben Stokes is currently unbeaten on 8. The first session saw eight wickets falling and 68 runs being scored from 25.5 overs.

After bundling out India for 329, England got off to the worst start possible as Rory Burns (0) was adjudged leg-before wicket of the delivery bowled by Ishant Sharma in the very first over of the innings. Soon after, Ravichandran Ashwin removed Sibley (16) and England was reduced to 16/2 in the eighth over.

Skipper Root (6) failed to leave a mark as he top-edged the ball delivered by Axar Patel and as a result, the left-arm spinner got his first wicket in Tests. On the last ball before the lunch break, Ashwin removed Lawrence (9) and England went into the break at 39/4.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant's (58*) unbeaten half-century guided the side to 329 in their first innings. India lost quick wickets in the first session of the second day and were only able to add 29 runs to their overnight total.

On the first day, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 161 while Ajinkya Rahane provided him support with a knock of 67 to help the hosts gain an upper hand in the match. (ANI)

