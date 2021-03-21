Ind vs Eng: Kohli and boys fined 40 per cent match fees for slow over-rate in fifth T20I

Dubai [UAE], March 21 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led India was on Sunday fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kohli's side was ruled to two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.



Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.

On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune. (ANI)

