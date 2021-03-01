Ind vs Eng: Kohli and boys sweat it out in nets ahead of final Test

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian cricket team is preparing intensively for the fourth and final Test against England and leaving no stone unturned at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a video on Twitter to give a glimpse of players sweating it out in the nets. In the video, India skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can be seen batting in the nets while Rohit Sharm can be seen having a chat with head coach Ravi Shastri.

The players also worked on their fielding skills, making sure the team is well-prepared in all the departments when they face the English side in the final game of the series.

In the ongoing series, Rohit, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.



Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

If India manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.

India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners.

But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen. After the match, Rohit had clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams.

The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and the fourth Test of the series will commence on Thursday. (ANI)

