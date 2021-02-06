Ind vs Eng: Laxman, Jaffer hail Joe Root's 'masterclass' ton

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI): Former cricketer VVS Laxman heaped praise on Joe Root after the England skipper hit a hundred in his 100th Test on day one of the opening match against India on Friday. Laxman loved Root's technique and approach against Indian spinners.

Root, playing his 100th Test on Friday, hit an unbeaten 128 runs off 197 balls. It was also Root's third consecutive hundred in the longest format of the game. The England skipper had hit 228 and 186 runs against Sri Lanka in January.

"Magnificent 100 in his 100th Test for @root66Its been a Subcontinent masterclass yet again. Loved his technique and approach especially against Spinners. #INDvsENG #class #leadingfromthefront," Laxman tweeted.

Former India Test batsman Wasim Jaffer lauded Root for leading England from the front with his ton in his 100th Test.

Great way to start the series, skipper leading from the front and showing the way! Well played @root6 100 in 100th test #INDvENG," Jaffer tweeted.



Root and Dom Sibley put England in control in the first Test, forming a stunning 200-run partnership on the opening day. At stumps, England's score read 263/3 with Root playing on 128 runs. However, India ended the day on a high as Bumrah dismissed Sibley (87) in the 90th over.

Opting to bat first, Sibley and Rory Burns provided England with a good start. India did have a very good opportunity to send Burns back to the pavilion cheaply but wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dropped the catch off Bumrah's first delivery of the second over.

The duo then played cautiously to avoid any hiccups in the initial overs, taking the team over the 50-run mark.

Ravichandran Ashwin handed India the first breakthrough as he got hold of Burns (33) in the 24th over. Dan Lawrence (0) then came out to bat but failed to impress as he was given LBW off Bumrah's delivery in the 26th over, bringing Root on the field.

Root, along with Sibley, steadied England's innings and played some fine shots. Both kept the scoreboard ticking and took the team to the 100-run mark in the 44th over.

Root and Sibley kept on building their partnership while Indian bowlers struggled to get a breakthrough.

While Root and Sibley avoided risky shots, they never missed the opportunity to score a boundary on loose balls. Jasprit Bumrah gave India the much-needed breakthrough after he dismissed Sibley in the 90th over. (ANI)

