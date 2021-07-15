Ind vs Eng: Pant, Dayanand test COVID-19 positive; Saha and bowling coach Arun self-isolating

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on July 8. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," stated an official BCCI release.



The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London.

The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered the second dose of the COVID vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.

Team India will begin their preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England with a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday. (ANI)

