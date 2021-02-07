Ind vs Eng: Shastri congratulates Root for scoring double ton

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Before the start of play on day three of the ongoing first Test, India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday congratulated England skipper Joe Root for scoring a double-ton.

In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.

"#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOf ccongratulates @root66 on his double ton before start of play on Day 3," BCCI wrote as the caption.

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.



On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday heaped praise on his captain Root, saying he plays the spin best among all English batters.

"He makes us all feel pretty rubbish, how easy he makes batting look. I was quite surprised he run down the wicket and scored the six to bring out the double. He is in phenomenal form, just making things look very very easy. The way he dominates spin is incredible to watch. I do not think we had an England batsman ever who plays spin like he does. He got an answer and an option to everything thrown at him. He is just a delight to watch at the moment," Stokes said in a virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day 2. (ANI)

