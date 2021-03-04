Ind vs Eng: These are the hardest conditions I've faced as a batsman, says Stokes

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4 (ANI): As the England batters continue to struggle to find form in their ongoing series, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said that these are the "hardest conditions" he has faced as a batsman.

Except for the first innings of the first Test, England's batting in the ongoing four-match Test series has been dismal. The Joe Root-led side has utterly failed to put up a competitive total on the board, especially in the third Test, which saw them getting beaten within two days.

On Thursday, England was all out for 205 runs in the first innings of the final Test, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



"I have played like 70 odd games now, these are the hardest conditions that I have faced as a batsman. Obviously, I have played all around the world. I think it is a case of finding it in your own way, it's not about like you go and say 'this is what we need to do better as a group'. It is about how we can go about it as individuals and when we come back here next time, (it will be about) how we progressed as individuals because everyone plays in a different way," Stokes said during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

Compared to England's score of 112 and 81 in the first and second innings respectively of the third Test, 205 runs seems like a much better start for the visitors. Owing to both teams' batsmen failing to score big runs and the match ending in two days, the previous Test had also triggered a pitch debate.

Stokes, reflecting on this wicket, said it is a "much better" pitch than it was in the previous game.

"This morning and this afternoon, it was more about the bounce that was an issue rather than the turning in. But later in the day, the bowl started to spin a little bit more. Overall, it is a much better wicket than it was in the last game played here," the all-rounder, who was the highest run-getter for the England side -- with a score of 55 -- said.

When asked whether it was good Indian bowling or poor England batting, Stokes said: "I think it is probably a bit of both." At stumps, India's score read 24/1 with Rohit (8*) and Pujara (15*) at the crease -- trailing the visitors by 181 runs in the first innings. (ANI)

