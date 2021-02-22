Ind vs Eng: Umesh added to hosts' squad for last two Tests after clearing fitness test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday added pacer Umesh Yadav to the hosts' squad for the last two Tests against England after the speedster cleared his fitness test.

Last week, BCCI named the squad for the third and fourth Test of the series and had said that Umesh will join the team in Ahmedabad after passing the fitness test.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series," BCCI said in a statement.



Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad and will take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning Wednesday at the Motera Stadium. If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

India had achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series. As a result, the Virat Kohli-led side has also reached the second spot in the WTC standings. (ANI)

