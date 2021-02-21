Ind vs Eng: Will be amazing experience to play at Motera Stadium, says Kuldeep Yadav

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 20 (ANI): Spinner Kuldeep Yadav can not wait for the "amazing experience" of playing in the day-night Test when both India and England lock horns with each other next week.

The four-match series currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams face each other in the pink-ball Test, beginning February 24 at the Motera Stadium. The fourth Test of the series will also be played at the same venue.

Kuldeep on Saturday shared pictures of the Motera Stadium and hailed the staff who have been involved in building the "brilliant stadium".

"What a brilliant stadium @GCAMotera Great work done by everyone associated with building this facility. It will be an amazing experience to play here," Kuldeep tweeted.

On Friday, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted his picture with Motera Stadium in the background on social media and said it was a "surreal" experience to be at the world's largest cricket stadium.

"It feels surreal to be out here at the world's largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent," Hardik said in a tweet.

For the upcoming day-night Test at Motera Stadium, both the Indian and England teams arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The BCCI's selection committee on Wednesday announced that pacer Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad after his fitness Test for the third and fourth Test against England. Umesh will replace Shardul Thakur in the squad, and the latter will be released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Apart from this, the selection committee has decided to not make any other change in the squad and every other player has been retained who was in the squad for the first two Tests.

India squad for last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.

India achieved an emphatic 317-run win against England in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series. As a result, the series stands levelled at 1-1 and the Kohli-led side has also reached the second spot in World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (ANI)