Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Wickets are the best painkillers, reckons Southee

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Tim Southee said taking wickets is the best 'painkiller' as Kiwis dominated India on the second day of the first Test match in Kanpur on Friday.

Tim Southee was one of the protagonists for visitors as he scalped five wickets that helped New Zealand to bundle India for 345 on Day 2. Kiwis then continued to enjoy an excellent day as they ended on 129/0 after an unerring opening stand between Will Young and Tom Latham.

"It was a great day for us. We knew two guys were sitting nicely so yeah it was nice to take a couple of wickets this morning and create a few chances. All in all, it was solid bowling and the way our openers played is exceptional," Tim Southee said in the press conference after stumps on Day 2.



Notably, during the first day of the Kanpur Test, Southee had to leave the field due to an injury. Southee was seen leaving the field after bowling just four deliveries of his 11th over. The incident occurred during the 46th over when Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer were batting in the middle.

Talking about that, the NZ pacer said: "I felt tight in the groin area (on Day 1). Just wanted to make sure it was not anything that will become worse. So I came off and reassurance it wasn't muscular."

"Met a physio last night and (got) a few painkillers. But the best painkiller is wickets, so that sort of numb the pain for a little while this morning," he added. (ANI)

