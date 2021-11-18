Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Rohit and boys look to clinch series in Ranchi (Preview)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Having kicked off the T20I series with a win over New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India will now be aiming to ride on that momentum and clinch the three-match T20I series in Ranchi on Friday.

Eyes will be on JSCA International Stadium for the penultimate T20I match of the series as Kiwis would give themselves a chance to fashion a comeback.

India's first game under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid ended with a win, though not without some drama. Chasing 165 for the win, India were in command for three-fourth of the game but faltered in the death. New Zealand made a spirited comeback in the game but fell short eventually as the home side got the win with two balls and five wickets remaining.



The visitors will hope to continue that spirited performance of the death in the remaining parts of the match. It was the slowish start that cost them dearly and Kiwis will definitely work on that before entering the field on Friday.

For India, the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to form was a relief to many, while Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav gave a glimpse of their ferocious hitting prowess when back on home soil. For the second T20I match, eyes will be also on Venkatesh Iyer to see if the all-rounder rolls his arm over or not.

India will also take confidence from the fact that the Men in Blue had thrashed Kiwis 5-0 in New Zealand last year. It will also be interesting to know who is included in India's playing XI for the second T20I with batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad eyeing to make a mark.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohd. Siraj.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult. (ANI)

