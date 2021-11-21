Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20I: India might have won series but we are here to put up show, says Glenn Phillips

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips feels that the best way of going into a game is to 'stay positive'.

Phillip's remarks came ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"We are gonna go out there and give it our best like we do every game. India might have won the series, but we are here to put up a show, and hopefully, we'll be able to do that. The toss is out of our control and if we end up batting again today, it will be about assessing the wicket as much as possible, the way Guptill and Mitchell have started, that has been brilliant and Chapman in the middle has been quality," Glenn Phillips told host broadcaster Star Sports before the third T20I.

"I think the best way to go about things is, come in and keep things fresh and stay positive. I try to be that batter in the middle order that can do whatever role is required, whether it is having a whack in the end, or stabilize the innings if we have a rough start," he added.



India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the third T20I here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

With this game, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be playing his 50th T20I match, as opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested.

The Men in Blue already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult (ANI)

