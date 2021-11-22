Ind vs NZ: Ashwin is attacking option for a captain, says Rohit Sharma

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma said seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proved himself over the years and is now a key cog in the bowling wheel of the side in the shortest format.

Rohit's 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel's three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Rohit lavished praise on Ashwin and said the off-spinner is an attacking option for the side, whenever the team is looking for quick wickets in the middle overs.

"I think it has been a great comeback for him. Ever since he (R Ashwin) played in Dubai until now. We all know he is a quality bowler, he has proved himself with the red-ball and even with the white-ball his record isn't bad," said Rohit in the post-match press conference after India's series win.



"And now he has made a come back and bowled in Dubai and two games here, it shows the quality he has. He has always been an attacking option for a captain.

"When you have someone like Ashwin in the squad it always gives you an opportunity to take wickets in the middle overs and we understand how important that middle phase is. Axar-Ashwin are wicket-taking options for us in the middle," he added.

The India skipper pointed out that it is never about bowling your full quota in the shortest format and the bowlers must go for wickets during the middle over phase.

"It's never about surviving, it is always about how can we get the batter out and how can we put the pressure back on the batter," said Rohit.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur. (ANI)

