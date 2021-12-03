Ind vs NZ: Converting hundreds into big ones is one of my strengths, says Gill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Indian batter Shubman Gill feels converting hundred into big scores is his strength in the longest format of the game but admitted that he hasn't been able to play to his full potential in the recent few innings.

Gill scored 44 off 71 balls and was the first one to fall as India lost a wicket at 80 in the 28th over. The opening batter said he has been unlucky sometimes in scoring big runs for India in Test matches.

"I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but unfortunately I missed out on this. There wasn't much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The odd ball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit," Gill told hosts' broadcaster after the end of day one of the second Test.

"It's important to play the line of the ball, if it's spinning you don't go with the spin, it's important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn't take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners.



"Unfortunately I haven't got a hundred yet in these 10 matches. It's not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths," he added.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.

"It was a great knock, he didn't score much in the first match, he came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional," said Gill.

Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over.

Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test. (ANI)

