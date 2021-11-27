Ind vs NZ: Cracks are opening up, little bit of rough for spinners to aim at, says Young

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): New Zealand opening batter Will Young on Saturday said that the cracks are starting to open up on the Kanpur wicket and the spinners have something to aim at heading into Day Four of the ongoing Test against India.

At stumps on Day 3, India's score read 14/1 with the hosts leading New Zealand by 63 runs. For India, Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and Mayank Agarwal (4*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

"Right from day one there were visible cracks on the wicket. The cracks are opening up a little bit further as well as three days' worth of bowlers' footmarks and a bit of rough for the spinners to aim at. A little bit of uneven bounce too. I think a lot of our batters today were beaten by low bounce," said Young during the virtual press conference.



Earlier, Axar Patel scalped five wickets as New Zealand was bundled out for 296, handing India a lead of 49 runs. Tom Latham top-scored for the visitors after playing a knock of 95. Young also scored 89 and he credited the stint with head coach Gary Stead for his success on turning wickets.

"It was three or four years ago now. Gary Stead had just come back and I jumped on the back of a bunch of fellow cricketers to learn about the art of batting and playing spin in India. At one point, Gary and I were training for nearly two weeks and one of the drills was the sweep without the front pad on," said Young.

"It was about sweeping the balls otherwise you would get bruised. So it was one thing Gary taught me and yeah it's still a work in progress, the sweep shot. Different days, different methods work. It is tricky to find that balance between defence, spending time in the middle and getting used to those conditions and also aggression, and how to take those calculated risks to keep the scoreboard ticking over," he added. (ANI)

