Ind vs NZ: Have self-belief that we can go upwards from anywhere, says Ajaz Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Wednesday said that the BlackCaps are pretty confident about playing against India in the second Test of the ongoing two-match Test series in Mumbai.

The second Test of the two-match series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from December 3 to 7. Skipper Virat Kohli will return to lead the hosts.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz put up a gritty performance to ensure that the visitors walked away with a draw at Green Park, Kanpur.

"For us, it's still going into a game with the possibility of taking the series. We know the history of playing in India and we know how difficult it has been in the past. The beauty of our team at this moment is that we don't look in history too much and we look at the present. For us, we have a sense of self-belief that we can go up from anywhere and recently we were able to take away the World Test Championship (WTC) from them," said Ajaz Patel during a virtual press conference.



"So for us, now it's just about playing the best cricket possible and everyone contributing. It's not just one individual who comes to the party, it does take a team effort and that's what Test cricket is all about. We are playing some very good cricket and we are confident at this very moment," he added.

New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters, ensuring that visitors walked away with a draw.

The Kiwi spinner also said that playing at Wankhede stadium is a nostalgic feeling for him, as he grew up in Mumbai and has his family in the city.

"It's a bit emotional. When we landed in Mumbai yesterday and earlier when I used to land at the airport, I used to go to my family or friends but this time it was different, as this time I was with cricket, representing New Zealand. I have been at Wankhede earlier also for some IPL games, thanks to Mitchell McClenaghan. I have bowled a few times during the practice sessions, so yes, it's cool as well as nostalgic at the same time," said Ajaz Patel.

"It's a special moment for me. My family have never seen me play in person. So, it will be the first time they will be in the stands, it is a great feeling," he added. (ANI)

