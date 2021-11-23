Ind vs NZ: Kiwi players sweat it out ahead of first Test

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Ahead of the opening game of the two-match Test series against India, New Zealand players hit the training ground on Tuesday to gear for the much-awaited clash in the longer format here at the Green Park International Stadium.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday. The New Zealand cricketers played football to warm up before beginning the training in the nets on Tuesday.

Prior to their training, New Zealand coach Gary Stead admitted the Kiwi batters have to quickly adapt to the conditions here if they want to overcome the challenge of the Indian spin attack in the upcoming Test series.



"I think whenever you come here and face the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel, who are world-class spinners in this environment as well. For us it's about being able to adapt quickly to what the surface is telling us and what is right in front of us," said Stead while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"Sometimes when you start the match, it may not be spinning too much but it does come later on. So having multiple ideas or ways to challenge the bowlers back will be something that will be important to our group," he added.

Stead also informed that all New Zealand players are available for selection for the first Test which gets underway from Thursday. (ANI)

