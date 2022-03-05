Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Jadeja, Ashwin dominate as score goes past 450 (Lunch, Day 2)

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja scored a century while Ravichandran Ashwin went past the fifty-run mark as India dominated the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

At the lunch break, India's score read 468/7 with Jadeja (102*) and Jayant Yadav (2*) currently at the crease.

Resuming Day 2 at 357/6, overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin batted with ease and the duo saw out the opening hour. It also saw Jadeja going past his half-century mark. The duo kept on frustrating the bowlers and after 101 overs, the score read 423/6.



Ashwin brought up his 12th Test fifty in the 106th over of the innings, and the batter finally departed after playing a knock of 61. Suranga Lakmal sent the right-hander back to the pavilion.

Jadeja brought up his century in the 111th over of the innings, and he along with Jayant Yadav ensured that India did not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Brief Scores: India 468/7 (Ravindra Jadeja 102*, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2-85) vs Sri Lanka. (ANI)

