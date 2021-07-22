Ind vs SL, 2nd ODI: Lanka coach Arthur and captain Shanaka involved in heated dialogue after loss

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka head coach Micky Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka was seen engaging in a heated dialogue at the R Premadasa Stadium here in Colombo after the team suffered a heartbreaking loss against India in the second ODI.

Arthur was also seen making animated gestures in the dressing room when Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were leading the visitors towards a memorable win.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold was quick to note this and he tweeted: "That conversation between coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room."

Chahar (69*) smashed a gusty fifty and stitched an unbeaten 84-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*) to take India home after the visitors were reduced to 193/7.

India needed 16 runs to win in the last three overs and the duo of Bhuvneshwar and Deepak ensured that the team did not lose any wickets and guided the Men in Blue to a win with five balls to spare. With this victory, India has taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead.



Virat Kohli and boys, who are currently in Durham, cheered for the Shikhar Dhawan-led team India as they defeated Sri Lanka in the thrilling second ODI.

In the video posted by BCCI on Twitter, the team in Durham could be seen watching the match and cheering for the team in Sri Lanka. "When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo. From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. #SLvIND," it read.

India was down and almost out in the chase but Chahar made sure India got home in the final over.

"Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure," Kohli tweeted.

It was Sri Lanka's 10th successive ODI series loss to India as hosts. (ANI)

