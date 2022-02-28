Ind vs SL, 3rd T20I: Wicket was supporting bowlers, says Avesh Khan

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): India pacer Avesh Khan said that the wicket was supporting the bowlers during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday here at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

India captured the final T20I match by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.



"The wicket was supporting the bowlers, the plan was to just bowl proper line and lengths. The popping crease was slippery the other day (on why he struggled in the 3rd T20I against West Indies), here I just needed to be disciplined," said Avesh Khan in a post-match presentation.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare. (ANI)

