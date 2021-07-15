Ind vs SL: Dhawan-led squad's first practice session under lights

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 15 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan-led India white-ball squad on Thursday had its first practice session under lights here at Colombo.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared photos from the sessions and captioned the post as: "Time to hit the nets. Our first practice session under lights begins now."

Earlier, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

"The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," read an official statement from BCCI.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.J



The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour will start from July 18.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both GT Niroshan Niroshan and Grant Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious.

Earlier, three England players testing positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against the English squad.

Sri Lanka played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series. (ANI)

