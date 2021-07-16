Ind vs SL: Dravid has kept things really simple, been a good experience, says Bhuvneshwar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 16 (ANI): Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series, on Friday lavished praise on coach Rahul Dravid for keeping things "really simple".

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 18 after the series was rescheduled last week. While Bhuvneshwar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by Dravid.

Bhuvneshwar said as the series progresses, the young and the senior members of the squad will get to learn more from Dravid.

"What he has done so far is that he has kept the things really simple and he didn't try to make it complicated. There are young and senior players in the team but everyone is listening to him," Bhuvneshwar said in a virtual press conference.

"It's been a good experience and like I said he never tries to make things complicated. And I'm sure when the series resumes there will be a planning part and we will get to learn more from him," he added.



Kuldeep Yadav last played for India in a T20I match in January 2020 but Bhuvneshwar is confident that the spinner will have a good show in the upcoming series.

"Of course he has done well in the practice matches we have played here. If he does well in this series, he will be very confident of performing in the IPL or the World Cup (T20)," said Bhuvneshwar.

"But what I always look at it is his confidence. You can be in form or out of form but when you are confident you can get through the bad phases very quickly. What I see right now, he is very confident the way he is bowling in the nets and I'm sure he will do well in the Sri Lanka series," he added.

Having last played a Test match in 2018, Bhuvneshwar has no problem is making a comeback in the format as he eyes to feature in every format for India.

"There is no priority for me whether it is white-ball or red-ball cricket, so if I am selected in Test, definitely I will try to contribute but I am not looking to prioritise white or red-ball cricket," said Bhuvneshwar.

"I try to prepare for all the formats. Not looking so much ahead (upcoming 18 months), definitely I will prepare myself to play all three formats," he added.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29. (ANI)

