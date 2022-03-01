Ind vs SL: Fans will witness historic moment of Virat Kohli playing 100th Test, says Jay Shah

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): Ex-men's India cricket captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will not be played behind closed doors in Mohali, Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

Kohli's 100th Test match is to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the State Cricketing Associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," Jay Shah told ANI.



"While we started off the West Indies Tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in COVID-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the State Health Authorities fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match," he added.

India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come," the BCCI secretary pointed.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name. (ANI)

