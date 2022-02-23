Ind vs SL: Feels good to play for Team India after two months, says Jadeja

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement about playing for the Indian team.

Jadeja was under rehabilitation after he sustained injuries in the Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, in November 2021.

"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 series and the Test series. I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," said Jadeja in a video posted on BCCI TV.



"I was keen to do my rehab properly and was working hard on my fitness at NCA. Today, I came here for my first practice session, it feels good," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow on Thursday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan. (ANI)

