Ind vs SL: Hardik is bowling and it's a very good sign, says Suryakumar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday informed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is regularly bowling in the training sessions.

Hardik has in recent times stuck to playing as a finisher both in the national team and Mumbai Indians however he did bowl in the white-ball series against England in March.

Suryakumar feels Hardik bowling in the nets is good for Team India. But he was quick to add that whether the all-rounder will bowl in the Sri Lanka series depends on how the management goes about it.

"He did bowl in the T2OIs against England, even in the ODIs, he bowled. But yeah, during IPL he didn't bowl and that was on team management and Hardik as they know their responsibility really well so they were taking the call," Suryakumar said during a virtual press conference.

"But here in Intrasquad game he did bowl, also in the nets he is bowling, so it is his and team management's call how they want to go about it but yes he is bowling, and it's very good sign," he added.



Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar has been named vice-captain, Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former India skipper and NCA head Dravid.

Suryakumar had a good start in international cricket as he set the T20 stage on fire after hitting a fifty-plus score in just his second T20I against England earlier this year.

The right-handed batsman is a key cog in Mumbai Indians' batting wheel and he is looking to play the same role as he plays for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I have been doing the same thing that I have done for my franchise (Mumbai Indians) in IPL. As you saw when I made my debut for India it was the same thing, I didn't do anything differently it was all same as what I have been doing," Suryakumar pointed out.

"So I have been enjoying the role really well whatever the position they tell me to bat, I will just go there express myself the same way how I do in every game," he added.

Team India's white-ball squad trained in Colombo for the first time on Friday as the Dhawan-led side gears up for the upcoming limited-overs series in the Island Nation. (ANI)

