Ind vs SL: I enjoy batting and bowling with Ashwin, says Jadeja

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said he always enjoy batting and bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin.

With a major contribution from Jadeja (175*) in the first innings, the hosts declared on 574/8 and are in total control as Sri Lanka were reduced to 108/4 at the end of day 2 in the first Test here at Mohali. Ashwin scored a handy inning of 61 and bagged two wickets later.



Ravindra Jadeja after the match said: "Feeling really good. Yesterday Rishabh was playing really well, he was taking the bowlers on, so I was just staying at the non-striker's end and enjoying his batting. I was just taking my time and being very calm in the middle, me and Rishabh were talking about building a partnership and had a similar conversation with Ash also."

"I always enjoy batting with him (Ashwin), bowling with him, it is all about teamwork, one man can't win you the game and it has to be a team effort. The wicket might turn more as the game progresses and the odd ball is also keeping low, we will try to bowl wicket to wicket," he added.

After the stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka's score read 108/4 as they are trailing India by 466 runs. For Lankans Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) are still at the crease while for hosts Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja bagged one wicket each. (ANI)

