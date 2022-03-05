Ind vs SL: Plan was to score quickly and declare as soon as possible, says Jadeja

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday revealed that he sent a message asking for declaration as he wanted his side to exploit the variable bounce and turn on offer against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test.

With a major contribution from Jadeja (175*) in the first innings, the hosts declared on 574/8 and are in total control as Sri Lanka were reduced to 108/4 at the end of day 2 in the first Test here at Mohali. Ashwin scored a handy inning of 61 and bagged two wickets later.

"Yeah there was a message coming from inside and I was also telling them. When I was batting, balls had started taking spin and there was variable bounce. So I told them that the wicket is playing tricks and we should put them [Sri Lanka] into bat now itself," Jadeja said in the press conference after Day 2's play.



"They were on the field for almost two days and were naturally tired. So it wouldn't have been easy for them to come out and start playing shots and stay further on the field. So our plan was to score quickly and declare as soon as possible," he added.

On his epic hundred, Jadeja explained his mindset of trying to improve every time he plays for India.

"I look to improve my game every single time I play for India. When I get an opportunity to score runs, I look to implement that opportunity in performance and so yeah, all in all, I am very much happy," he said.

After the stumps on Day 2, Sri Lanka's score read 108/4 as they are trailing India by 466 runs. For Lankans Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) are still at the crease while for hosts Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja bagged one wicket each. (ANI)

