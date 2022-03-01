Ind vs SL: Spoke to PCA President, Mohali Test to have crowd as per govt directives, says Ganguly

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that there will be no crowd restrictions in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali and the spectators will be allowed as per government directives.

The Mohali Test will also be Virat Kohli's 100th game in the longest format.

"Virat Kohli's 100th test match will have no restrictions. BCCI asks the state associations to open up on the basis of govt directives. It is as per the government norms," Ganguly told ANI.

"Punjab Cricket Association will have a crowd as per government norms in Mohali Test. I have spoken to PCA president Rajinder Gupta and there will be no restrictions," he added.

Right after Ganguly's statement, Punjab Cricket Association Treasurer RP Singla confirmed that Mohali Test will have a 50 per cent crowd for the game.

"Yes, there will be a 50 per cent crowd allowed for the Mohali Test," Singla told ANI.

The Mohali Test between India-Sri Lanka will be played from March 4 to 8.

Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who will be leading India for the first time in Test matches. Kohli has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name. (ANI)