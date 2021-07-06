Ind vs SL: We want to work under Dravid, pick his brain, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 6 (ANI): India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he wanted to work with coach Rahul Dravid and he feels lucky to be in the leadership of former skipper during the Sri Lanka series.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. Bhuvneshwar said the side wants to understand how Dravid manages things at this level.

"I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was a part of the RCB team just when I got inducted into the team. So I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA, we did had some chats," Bhuvneshwar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I wanted to work with him and I am lucky that he is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time," he added.



While Bhuvneshwar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team during the Sri Lanka tour.

The fast bowler said being the vice-captain of Team India is an "honour and a responsibility" and he will continue to do the things he has been doing in the past.

"Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I do not think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health," said Bhuvneshwar

"Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour," he added.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav are also in the white-ball squad and many more youngsters are eyeing a debut for India in the Sri Lanka series. (ANI)

