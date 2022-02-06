Ind vs WI, 1ST ODI: Indian spinners bowl out visitors for a paltry 176

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], February 6 (ANI): Yuzvendra Chahal bagged four wickets and Washington Sundar picked up three as hosts bowled out visitors for a paltry 176 in 43.5 overs here at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss in the historic 1,000th ODI played by India, the Rohit Sharma-led side struck early in the third over of the match as opener Shai Hope played on an incoming deliver of pacer Mohammed Siraj for 8 as West Indies lost their first wicket for 13.

Captain Rohit Sharma introduced spin in the eighth over as off-break bowler Washington Sundar rolled his arms. The visitors managed to score 39 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the first 10 overs of the powerplay. Washington Sundar dismissed opener Brandon King to a leading-edge caught by Suryakumar Yadav in a short mid-wicket.

In the same over Washington trapped Darren Bravo leg before the wicket which was earlier turned down by the umpire but the review turned the on-field umpire's decision in India's favour as visitors lost their third wicket for 45 by the end of the 12th over.

West Indies scratched their way to the 50-run mark in the 13th over. Indian bowlers kept on bowling a tight line and Rohit Sharma also introduced Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. The leg-break bowler got consecutive wickets in his very first over first dismissing Nicholas Pooran for 18 and in the very next ball rattled the stumps of captain Kieron Pollard for a golden duck as half the team was back in the pavilion for 71. Pooran became the 100th ODI victim for Chahal and Pollard became his 101st ODI victim.



Chahal kept on the pressure and in his next over got the outside edge of Shamarh Brooks for 10 caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal but the review helped India get the sixth of West Indies innings for 78.

The visitors' nightmare continued as pacer Prasidh Krishna got the wicket of Akeal Hosein caught behind by keeper Pant for a duck. West Indies lost the seventh wicket for 79.

The way hosts were bowling it seemed that they will bundle out West Indies for less than 100 but Jason Holder and Fabian Allen struck a much-needed partnership for visitors taking their team beyond the triple-figure mark. The Holder-Allen duo struck a 50-run partnership.

The visitors reached the 150-run mark in 36.1 overs. Jason Holder notched up his half-century as he along with Allen brought some respectability to the proceedings. The 78-run partnership between Holder and Allen was finally broken as Washington Sundar dismissed Fabian Allen caught and bowled for 29 of 43 balls as visitors lost their eighth wicket for 157.

Prasidh Krishna got the prized scalp of Holder dismissing him out caught behind by keeper Pant for 57 of 71 balls. Krishna got his second wicket of the match while Pant took his third catch of the match.

Chahal wrapped up the West Indies team for 176 in 43.5 overs dismissing Alzarri Joseph for 13 caught in the long-on for 13. Chahal finished with figures of 4 for 49. (ANI)

