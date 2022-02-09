Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav's half-century helped hosts post a modest 237/9 in 50 overs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Hosts score a modest 237 for 9 in 50 overs as Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 64 along with a little support from KL Rahul to set visitors a 238-run target.

Put into bat the Indian team opened with skipper Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who was promoted to open from number four position. But the hosts did not get the start they wanted as Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 5 by Kemar Roach caught behind by wicket-keeper Shai Hope with only 9 runs on the board.

Virat Kohli joined Pant in the middle and they batted cautiously to take the team's total to 37 for 1 in 10 overs of mandatory powerplay. The 30-run partnership was broken in the 12th over as Pant was caught by Jason Holder for 18 of Odean Smith's bowling. Odean Smith is playing this match in place of his injured skipper Kieron Pollard.

Smith gave India another blow in the same over as getting the prized scalp of Virat Kohli caught by keeper Hope for 18 to leave India in a spot of bother at 43 for 3.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then took India past the 50-run mark in the 16th over. Rahul got a life at 4 when wicket-keeper Shai Hope dropped his catch of Kemar Roach's bowling. Rahul made West Indies pay for their mistakes as he started scoring runs at a brisk pace and notched up a fifty partnership with Suryakumar.



The duo took India's total to a triple-figure mark in the 26th over and just when it looked like the hosts will claw their way back in the game the visitors got the wicket of KL Rahul who got out from a throw from deep extra cover in trying to attempt for a second run. Akeal Hosein's throw meant that Rahul was dismissed for a 49 falling one short of his half-century to leave India at 134/4.

All-rounder Washington Sundar came in ahead of Deepak Hooda and the southpaw started his innings with a boundary of the very first ball. Suryakumar and Sundar took India's total beyond the 150-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav notched up his half-century and accelerated the innings. Just when he started to look dangerous he got a top edge of Fabian Allen's delivery caught in the short fine leg by Alzarri Joseph for 64 of 83 deliveries.

Washington Sundar too perished in trying to up the ante getting caught in the long-on by Alzarri Joseph of Akeal Hosein's bowling to leave India in trouble at 192 for 6.

Deepak Hooda and Shardul Thakur took India's total beyond the 200-run mark but India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Shardul got out in trying to accelerate the score getting out caught by Shamarh Brooks of Alzarri Joseph's bowling for 8 reducing India to 212 for 7.

Hooda kept on losing partners at the other end as Joseph got his second wicket of the match dismissing Mohammed Siraj caught by keeper Shai Hope for 3 to leave India at 224/8. Hope took his third catch of the match.

Deepak Hooda too lost his wicket in trying to score runs at a fast pace for 29 caught at deep point by Hosein of Jason Holder's bowling. In the end, India managed a paltry 237/9 in 50 overs to set visitors a 238-run target.

Brief Scores: India 237/9 in 50 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; Odean Smith 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/36) (ANI)

